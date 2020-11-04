Richland 1 school board race: newcomer ahead on election night

A new face in the at-large Richland 1 school board race is ahead at the end of Election Night.

As of 1 a.m., Wednesday, Angela Clyburn, daughter of Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn of Columbia, led the six-person school board at-large race with 9,224 votes and 51% of precincts reporting.

In second place was incumbent Jonathan Milling, an attorney who was elected to the board in a landslide New Year’s Eve election. Milling had 7,325 votes.

Tamika Myers and John Adams trailed the two, with 5,766 votes and 4,900 votes, respectively.

Two seats are available in the at-large race.

In the sub-district seats, incumbents Jamie Devine and Cheryl Harris remained ahead of their competition. Devine had 3,367 votes with 59% of precincts reporting in the race for seat 2. Harris had 1,898 votes with 43% of precincts reporting for seat 4, according to elections data.

What’s at stake?

Richland 1 includes Lower Richland, Downtown Columbia, Earlewood, Cottontown, North Main, Forest Acres, Rosewood

With roughly 23,000 students, Richland 1 is the third-largest school district in Lexington and Richland Counties, according to the S.C. Department of Education. The district’s budget last fiscal year was $337 million.

Given that board members are elected to four-year terms, that means each board member will help manage more than $1 billion in public money during their term.





Key issues in the election include managing in-person and virtual classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, closing the achievement gap, transparency, expanding broadband access, retaining teachers and protecting students’ mental health, according to candidates who responded to a questionnaire from The State.

Before the pandemic eclipsed nearly everything else in public life, Richland 1’s leadership had faced allegations of misspending public money and lacking transparency.

District officials, however, have been able to boost the district’s graduation rate to an all-time high two years in a row.

Election controversies

While the Richland 1 race may not have the divisive, hot-button issues that define the chaos of 2020 national elections, the local school board election has seen its share of controversy.

In late October, a mailer was sent to Richland County voters bearing the name and mailing address of the S.C. Democratic Party endorsing three candidates for the nonpartisan school board race. Democratic party officials denied sending the mailer and said it has asked the U.S. Postal Service to investigate who sent the mailer.

One issue that raised eyebrows with candidates challenging incumbents was the school board’s unanimous decision to give a one-time bonus to all full- and part-time district employees just days before Election Day. While the challengers voiced support for the raises, several said the timing, so close to election day, was suspicious.

Jonathan Milling, who had pushed to increase the dollar amount for the one-time bonus, said last month his name was not appearing on some ballots.

Seven people in a Richland 1 Facebook Group responded to a previous article from The State saying Milling was on their ballot. None of the commenters said Milling was missing from their ballot.

Milling, the most recently elected member of the school board, won a 2019 New Year’s Eve special election to finish the term of Darrell Black, who resigned in September 2019 to take a job in Nebraska. Before running for school board, Milling’s most notable interaction with Richland 1 successfully arguing in a lawsuit that the district unlawfully conducted public business in secret.

Here are the vote totals as of Tuesday night:

Richland 1 at-large (two seats available)

John Adams: 4,900

Angela Clyburn: 9,224

Shea Harley: 1,905

Jonathan Milling (incumbent): 7,325

Tamika Myers: 5,766

Raquel Thomas: 3,799

Richland 1, District 2 (North Main Street, Beltline, Forest Acres)

Jamie L. Devine (incumbent): 3,367

Jacquelyn Hurston: 2,699

District 4 (Lower Richland, Bluff Rd., Part of Downtown Columbia near the Congaree River)

Cheryl Hinton Harris (incumbent): 1,898

Shannon Edmund Williams: 1,153