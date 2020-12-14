Coronavirus forces Richland 1 to return to virtual-only classes after winter break

Richland 1 school district will revert to online-only classes after winter break because of a rising number of coronavirus cases, a top official said Monday.

Schools will be online-only between Jan. 4, 2021, and Jan. 15, according to a letter Superintendent Craig Witherspoon sent to parents.

As coronavirus cases rise throughout the state and nationwide, the district was worried that students or employees would be exposed to COVID-19 during the holidays and bring it back to school, the letter said.

“We have to acknowledge the increases in COVID-19 incidence rates that have occurred in recent weeks. In addition, other factors such as staff availability cause us again to evaluate our plan at this time,” Witherspoon said in the letter.

Information on how families can receive meals will be posted on the district’s website, https://www.richlandone.org/

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hybrid classes , a mix of in-person and online classes, are expected to resume after Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 19, according to the letter.

“This is not an easy decision, but this adjustment allows us to maintain our focus on the safety of our students and staff,” Witherspoon said.

Here are the number of coronavirus cases in Richland 1 schools in the last 30 days, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

A.C. Flora High: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Alcorn Middle: fewer than 5 employee cases

Carolina School for Inquiry: fewer than 5 student cases

Dreher High: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Gadsden Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases

H.B. Rhame Elementary School: fewer than 5 employee cases

Hand Middle: fewer than 5 student cases

Heyward Career and Technical Center: fewer than 5 employee cases

Hopkins Elementary: fewer than 5 employee cases

Horrell Hill Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases

Hyatt Park Elementary: fewer than 5 employee cases

J.P. Thomas Elementary: fewer than 5 employee cases

Lower Richland High: fewer than 5 student cases

Meadowfield Elementary: fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Satchel Ford Elementary: fewer than 5 employee cases

W.A. Perry Middle: fewer than 5 student cases