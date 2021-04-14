Another Midlands school district changes graduation plans due to COVID restrictions

Leigh Chapman, left, and Kathy Zick watch as their grandson, Cory Chapman walks across the stage at Airport High School. After the risk of the coronavirus cancelled classes and a formal graduation ceremony, students were presented their diploma jackets and were photographed with family in an empty stadium where social distancing could be adhered to. Footage of the event will be combined with speeches and musical selections and will be packaged for each student as a memento. 5/13/20 tglantz@thestate.com

Lexington 1 school district is the latest Midlands school district to change its graduation plans because of the pandemic.

Students at the district’s five high schools will walk at each school’s football stadium this June, instead of at the traditional venue of USC’s Colonial Life Arena.

Administrator Thomas Rivers told the Lexington 1 school board on Tuesday the district had made the change because of COVID restrictions at the University of South Carolina’s basketball arena, which has told school districts they could only issue two tickets per graduating student because of social distancing guidelines.

Instead, the high school ceremonies will be spread out across a week of festivities, and at least four tickets will be issued per student. Rivers told the school board students could get six tickets each if local COVID-19 restrictions continue to decline.

Programs will follow a similar pattern to Lexington 1’s COVID-modified graduations last year. All graduations are scheduled to take place at 8 a.m.

▪ Tuesday, June 8, Pelion High School

▪ Wednesday, June 9, Gilbert High School

▪ Thursday, June 10, White Knoll High School

▪ Friday, June 11, Lexington High School

▪ Saturday, June 12, River Bluff High School

Lexington 1 is just the latest Midlands school district to shift its plans due to pandemic restrictions. Lexington 2 and Lexington-Richland 5 also shifted their planned graduations to schools’ football stadiums this summer.