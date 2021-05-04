Clemson University freezes tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 school year

Tillman Hall on the campus of Clemson University Saturday, June 13, 2020. Special to The State

Clemson University has frozen undergraduate tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 school year, the school announced Tuesday.

The freeze applies to both in-state and out-of-state students and was approved unanimously by Clemson’s Board of Trustees during a Tuesday meeting, according to a news release from the university.

The freeze does not apply to room and board, which increased in cost by 3%, according to the release. The cost increase to housing and dining is used to cover inflation and pay for upgrades and repairs, according to the release. Graduate students will also face a 3% increase in tuition

“Through the continued investment of the South Carolina General Assembly and relief funds from the CARES Act, along with our amazing philanthropic donors, the university remains in a sound financial position,” Clemson President Jim Clements said in the release. “We’re thankful to our board for taking this bold action in support of our students and their families.”

This is the second year in a row Clemson has frozen undergraduate tuition.

Tuition and fees for in-state undergraduates is $15,558 and out-of-state tuition and fees cost $38,550 per year, according to Clemson’s website. Room and board for the 2020-2021 school year cost roughly $11,850, depending on the meal plan and dorm, according to Clemson’s website.