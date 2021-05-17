Early morning crash in Richland County kills moped rider, SC Highway Patrol says

One person is dead and another was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a moped on a Richland County road early Monday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 5:20 a.m. on Garners Ferry Road/U.S. 378, said Master Trooper David Jones.

Both a 2016 moped and a 1990 Ford Ranger were heading west on Garners Ferry near Blue Johnson Road, Jones said. That’s in the Hopkins area between Lower Richland High School and McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

When they approached the intersection, the pickup truck hit the bike from behind, according to Jones. The moped ran off the road and the rider was ejected, Jones said.

The moped rider, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, according to Jones.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the moped rider after notifying the next of kin.

The truck driver, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County, Jones said. Further information on his condition was not made available.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

There was no word what caused the truck to hit the rear of the moped, or if any criminal charges are possible, but the wreck remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Through Monday morning, 366 people had died on South Carolina roads this year, according to the Department of Public Safety.

At least 14 people have been killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.