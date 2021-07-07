Lexington-Richland 5 delays summer classes Thursday because of Tropical Storm Elsa

Lexington-Richland School District 5 has delayed the start of summer classes and onsite summer camps by two hours out of an abundance of caution for Tropical Storm Elsa predictions, according to a statement by the district.

“Summer school students and students in camps on district sites should report two hours later than their normal schedule,” the district said. “Bus routes will also be delayed by two hours. Breakfast will be provided as usual at summer school sites.”

Tropical Storm Elsa could bring rains as early as Wednesday. But the greatest impacts of the storm are expected Wednesday night through Thursday, when there’s a 90% chance of precipitation, according to the forecast. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Thursday afternoon.

Although the chances are low, a 20-30% possibility of tropical storm force winds is predicted for the Midlands, the briefing shows. Elsa is expected to diminish in intensity, likely becoming a tropical depression as it crosses into South Carolina, the National Weather Service said.

In a “worst-case scenario,” winds between 39-57 mph may affect the Midlands, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist John Quagliariello. But gusts in the 30-35 mph range are more likely.

The school district said it will announce if any further schedule changes occur.