Lexington-Richland 5 board approves hiring 5 administrators

Chapin Middle School

The Lexington-Richland 5 school board has hired five people to key administrative positions.

The new hires include an interim principal, a spokeswoman, an administrator who manages career and technical education, a high school education director and a top academic officer, according to several news releases from the district.

Most of the new hires are new to the district, but one has been at the district for decades. That is Anna Miller, the former Chapin Middle School principal. Miller has been promoted to the district’s chief of academics and administration, according to a news release.

“I truly believe we are a system of schools where every choice is indeed a great choice,” Miller said in a news release. “I look forward to the journey ahead as we work together to continue the excellence in academics for each of the students within our care.”

Interim Superintendent Akil Ross praised Miller’s “passion, wealth of knowledge and extraordinary leadership,” in the release.

Ross has replaced Christina Melton in an interim role following the former superintendent’s abrupt resignation earlier this year.

Miller’s position will be filled by Stephanie Huckabee, who is serving in an interim role, according to a news release. Huckabee has worked in administrative positions at Chapin High and Chapin Middle, the release said. She has also worked as a teacher at Chapin High and Dutch Fork High, the release said.

“We are so excited to have Mrs. Huckabee lead Chapin Middle School,” Ross said in a news release. “She is a well-respected and well-known administrator in the School District Five community. Mrs. Huckabee is a proven leader and experience makes her the perfect leader for the school.”

The district’s new spokeswoman, Amanda Taylor, comes from the S.C. Department of Transportation, where she served since 2003 as the assistant chief counsel, according to a news release. While at the transportation department, one of her roles was handling Freedom of Information Act requests.

“We were looking for someone with legal experience and expertise to add to the skills of our communications team,” Ross said.

Corey Willimon, LR5’s new director of secondary education, comes to the district from outside the S.C. Midlands. Willimon had been the principal of Pickens High since 2016, and before that served as an assistant principal at both Walhalla High School and Walhalla Middle School. He has also worked as a social studies teacher, according to the news release.

“My family and I look forward to becoming an active member of our new School District Five Family,” Willimon said in a news release.

David Prigge, the district’s new director of career and technical education, comes from Richland 1, where he held a similar role. Richland 1’s career and technical program has broken boundaries by offering unique opportunities for students straight out of high school. In 2019, Eau Claire High was the first in the state to offer a commercial driver’s license program, an in-demand profession.

“I will cultivate student and parent engagement, business and industry involvement, and opportunities for student success in their chosen career fields,” Priddge said in a news release. “I will also do my best to develop and implement innovative and technologically advanced programs.”