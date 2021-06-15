School district releases ‘bittersweet message’ from superintendent after resignation

Dr. Christina Melton announced her resignation as superintendent of Lexington-Richland 5. Provided photo

At a school board meeting on Monday, Dr. Christina Melton announced her resignation as superintendent of Lexington-Richland 5.

Melton said her last day will be June 30, and after the meeting she quickly left the room with other staff members for an adjoining room where crying could be heard.

Following the meeting, Lexington-Richland 5 released a statement from Melton, which she called “bittersweet ... because of my love for our district.”

“I am a strong believer in seasons of life, including career. My season as superintendent is drawing to an end,” Melton said in the statement. “As I prepare for this new chapter in my life, I thank the Board of Trustees for the privilege to lead School District Five. I thank our families, our community, and especially our students. I am grateful to the staff of School District Five. I am convinced the brightest, most talented, capable and caring professionals are concentrated here in our district.”

Melton had been with Lexington-Richland 5 for more than a decade, starting as an elementary school principal. She won principal of the year in 2012 and district-level administrator of the year in 2016 from the S.C. Association of School Administrators. She was named superintendent of the school district in 2017, and was named S.C. superintendent of the year in May.

“I could list the #PrideIn5 accolades we have achieved, the historic precedents we have set, the records our students have made and the records our students have broken. I could list the extensive accomplishments our staff have been recognized for and how we have been innovative and forerunners in ratings, competitions, and recognitions,” Melton said. “Instead of the extrinsic, it is the intrinsic I am most proud of. We have rallied in times of crisis. We have shared strength during weakness and we have seen the unprecedented. We have been a voice for our children, our community and our profession. We have been tested and have proven to be resilient and student-centered.

“I leave this chapter knowing the people in place will continue exemplary work focusing upon our most important resource ... our children.”

Despite her accomplishments, Melton was criticized by some parents for her cautious response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In spite of any friction that might have led to her resignation, Melton remained positive in her statement.

“This is home. We are family,” Melton said.

The school board expressed thanks to Melton in a brief statement that was shared by Lexington-Richland 5.

“The board expresses its appreciation to Dr. Melton for her dedicated efforts on behalf of the students and staff of the district since she was appointed as superintendent in 2017 and wishes her well in her future endeavors,” vice chairman Ken Loveless said at the school board meeting, according to the release.

The school board is quickly pivoting to finding Melton’s replacement.

It will hold a special-called meeting this week to discuss selecting an interim superintendent by July 1, according to the release.