Professor sued three times for alleged sex harassment will teach online classes at USC

A professor accused in three lawsuits of sexually harassing a University of South Carolina student and two faculty members will resume teaching at the school in the spring.

Two of those lawsuits filed against painting professor David Voros are still pending, according to federal court documents. One lawsuit was settled for $75,000.

“Professor David Voros remains on sabbatical through the fall semester. There are no plans to change current restrictions that prevent him from coming to campus and engaging in-person with students,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a statement. “All three courses in the spring will be taught exclusively online. This will allow him to meet his obligations as a faculty member while maintaining physical separation from campus.”

The same rules would apply to Robert Richmond, an acting professor who was accused of sexually harassing a former student/employee, Stensland said. However, Stensland said he doesn’t believe Richmond will be teaching in the spring.

The allegations against Voros and Richmond were reported by The State in a March 12 story that also examined how USC investigated sexual harassment complaints. Two days after The State’s story was posted, USC announced changes in how it responds to those complaints.

According to screenshots posted online of USC’s course catalog, Voros is scheduled to teach three classes: ARTS 210 (introduction to painting), ARTS 710 (painting) and ARTS 810 (painting). The screen shots show that, as of Wednesday afternoon, all potential seats in Voros’ classes are still open.

In December 2020, USC announced Voros would not be teaching classes for spring semester 2021, The State reported previously. Critics have likened punishment given to Voros and others accused of sexual harassment to a “paid vacation,” because they remain on the payroll, but aren’t in the classroom.

In May, USC gave final approval for Voros to take a sabbatical, a partially paid leave that allows teachers to work on research or projects. Voros’ sabbatical received preliminary approval in early November, when no lawsuits against him were pending.

Several lawsuits have said Voros and USC Interim President Harris Pastides are friends, citing a trip Pastides took to Italy when Voros oversaw a study abroad trip. Pastides, in a sworn deposition for one of the sexual harassment lawsuits, denied this, saying his relationship with Voros was “no different than with any other faculty member.”

Voros was sued once by a former student and twice by coworkers alleging sexual harassment. The first of those suits, filed in 2018 by former student Allison Dunavant, said Voros subjected her to sexual advances during a study abroad trip in Italy. The Dunavant suit was settled for $75,000.

In 2020, Voros’ ex-wife filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him saying he made sexual advances after their separation and intimidated her by standing in the door of her classroom and waiting by her car. On the same day, another former employee filed a lawsuit that accused Voros of sexual harassment. Both suits are pending in federal court, documents show.

A former student, Lauren Chapman, in a sworn deposition during a lawsuit and during an interview with The State, also accused Voros of inappropriate behavior, The State reported previously. Chapman did not file a suit because she said she could not afford an attorney, she told The State in a previous interview.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 11:09 AM.