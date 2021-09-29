Education

Richland 2 schools now require all students and employees to wear masks

Stock image
Stock image Stock image

READ MORE

COVID-19 mask news in Midlands schools

Curious to learn what local schools are doing about face masks as COVID-19 rises in South Carolina? Here’s a roundup of the latest updates from elementary schools to universities around the state.

Expand All

The Richland 2 school district will require all students and employees to wear masks starting Thursday, according to a news release.

The decision follows a federal court’s injunction against a one-year state law that bans school districts from requiring masks in classrooms. S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said Wednesday schools are now allowed to require masks.

The court ruled that banning mask mandates discriminates against students with disabilities because banning mask mandates makes it unsafe for some children to attend school.

S.C.’s Supreme Court has yet to rule on a lawsuit Richland 2 filed earlier this year, which also challenged the one-year law banning mask mandates.

The fight isn’t over, as South Carolina’s top prosecutor has said he will appeal the federal court decision, The State reported previously.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Richland 2, in northeast Richland County, noted the mask requirement is consistent with advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 4:20 PM.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service