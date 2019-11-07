Earthquake hit near Columbia overnight, officials say. Did you feel it?

Did you feel something shaking overnight?

An earthquake was reported near Columbia, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in Cayce by the U.S. Geological Survey.

It occurred at 3:45 a.m. and had a depth of 0.8 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Most people likely did not feel the earthquake, as the ones that register 2.5 magnitude or less often go unnoticed and are only recorded by a seismograph, according to Michigan Technological University. Any quake less than 5.5 magnitude is not likely to cause significant damage, the school said.

Prior to Thursday morning’s quake, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Irmo on July 17 is the most recent earthquake recorded in the Midlands in 2019, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. That one also occurred around 3 a.m.

Additional earthquakes in the Columbia area were reported in Winnsboro Mills on July 10 (1.4 magnitude), and Chapin on Jan. 24 (2.5 magnitude), per DNR.

More recently, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported on Nov. 1 just over the South Carolina state line in Lavonia, Georgia, DNR said.

Between 2017 and 2018, Pageland, a South Carolina town near the North Carolina border, was rocked by three quakes in six months. From September to November 2018, South Carolina was hit by string of minor quakes, including two in one day.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.