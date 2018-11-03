Rumble, rumble. Two earthquakes hit SC in one day. The duo makes 8 this year

The earth around Summerville, South Carolina was having a rough day on Friday.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed that two earthquakes hit near the Lowcountry town.

The first shook up the scene around 1 p.m. with the epicenter of the seismic activity occurring about two and a half miles away from Summerville, according to the USGS. The other quake happened less than three hours later with the shaking centered about a mile from Summerville.

Both earthquakes measured 2.2 on the Richter scale, making both events “micro” quakes. A micro quake is “generally not felt by people, though recorded on local instruments,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica’s explanation of the Richter Scale. The USGS categorized the Summerville events as weak to light earthquakes, which should cause no damage.

“Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two,” the USGS says on its website.

With the latest duo, South Carolina has felt 8 earthquakes this year. The last one was a 2.6 quake that hit in Bamburg County.

“Earthquakes tend to happen in bunches,” geologist Scott Howard told The State in May. “Not that any one earthquake is the result of another earthquake, but there just may be some local readjustments going on around the earthquake.”

In 1886, Charleston was struck by “the most damaging and one of the largest historic shocks in Eastern North America,” according to the USGS. It reached 7.3 magnitude. The earthquake killed 60 people.