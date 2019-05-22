Civilian killed at Fort Jackson training area, US Army says

A person was killed at Fort Jackson Wednesday. tglantz@thestate.com

A person was killed at Fort Jackson Wednesday, according to the U.S. Army.

The person, who was Identified as a civilian employee, died after noon at “a prescribed burn operation in a post training area,” a spokesperson for the base said in a news release.

The person died at the base and their body was discovered during the controlled burn on one of Fort Jackson’s ranges, Public Affairs Officer Patrick Jones said in an interview with The State.

“We don’t know the cause of death,” Jones said.

An investigation into the individual’s death has been launched.

”Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and team mates of the deceased,” U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said in a news release. “We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved.”

The person will be publicly identified after their family has been notified.

Fort Jackson is the Army’s largest training installation, with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.