Civilian who died at Fort Jackson during controlled burn identified

Fort Jackson officials have identified a woman who died on base Wednesday.

Angela N. Hawkins, 45, was a civilian wildlife biologist at the base. Better known as Nicole, she lived in Columbia and worked at Fort Jackson since August 2007, according to Leslie Ann Sully, a spokesperson for the base.

“The Soldiers, civilians and family members at Fort Jackson are a close-knit family and those who worked with Nicole are deeply saddened,” Sully said.

Hawkins died shortly after noon at “a prescribed burn operation in a post training area,” a spokesperson for the base said in a news release.

“She will be missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

Sully said she would not be commenting further since an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Fort Jackson will provide updates when more information is known, she said.

Hawkins was known locally for her work in conservation and fire ecology.

In South Carolina, Hawkins worked for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, specializing in rare species -- notably the red-cockaded woodpecker -- before taking a job with Fort Jackson, said Johnny Stowe, a former colleague at the natural resources agency.

The mother to pre-teen sons, Hawkins was described as devoted to her family and dedicated to her work.

“She was a fine person, a close friend of mine, as well as a colleague,’’ Stowe said Thursday. “Nicole was unique. Nobody will ever be able to fill her shoes.’’

At Fort Jackson she worked to restore the population of the endangered Red-Cockaded woodpecker, according to an Army news story.

The circumstances around her death remained unknown at mid-day Thursday. It was not known if her death was directly related to the prescribed fire that had been set Wednesday to clear underbrush at Fort Jackson.

Prescribed burns, or intentionally set fires, are routine practice at the fort, as well as other places with large stands of forests. They are supposed to be carefully managed, and although there is risk, it is rare for anyone to die in such fires, according to the S.C. Forestry Commission.

“It is not unheard of, but it is not a common occurrence,’’ said Darryl Jones, a section chief with the Forestry Commission.

The burn being conducted Wednesday at Fort Jackson was on 424 acres, according to a report made with the Forestry Commission by Fort Jackson.

Fort Jackson regularly manages its forest through prescribed fires.

This is not the first death reported on the base in recent years.

In October 2017, two soldiers were killed, and six more were injured during a training exercise, when they were hit by a military vehicle, The State reported.

An 18-year-old recruit died after a training march in August 2009, and in July 2016, a sergeant first class died after collapsing at the end of a physical fitness test, according to the newspaper.

The State reporters Noah Feit and Teddy Kulmala contributed to this story.