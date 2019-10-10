Fort Jackson holding service for young soldier who died. Investigation to be conducted

SHARE COPY LINK

A tradition after a tragedy will be held at Fort Jackson.

A memorial service honoring 18-year-old Pvt. Andrew McLean will happened Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Daniel Circle Chapel.

McLean died Sept. 10 after a medical issue while preparing to do a physical training exercise in his battalion area, base officials said.

“The Army has a tradition of holding a memorial service to help the healing process of those left behind,” said base spokesperson Leslie Ann Sully in a statement.

McLean, from Fayetteville, N.C., was part of the 3rd Battalion 60th Infantry Regiment.

“Pvt. McLean’s absence is felt throughout his unit and it continues to be an extremely sad time for the entire organization,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

An internal investigation into the soldier’s death will be conducted by an Army officer to determine if any misconduct was involved, according to Sully. The internal “Line of Duty” investigation will also find out if the soldier had any health conditions prior to joining the Army that were aggravated by his service, Sully said. The findings will determine what benefits his family members may receive.

Separate law enforcement, safety and administrative investigations will also be conducted to determine facts of McLean’s death. Those investigations will help Fort Jackson, if needed, to “improve the quality, relevance and effectiveness of the training experience while remaining aligned with Army standards,” Sully said.

The investigation can take weeks to months.

Daniel Circle Chapel is on the Fort Jackson base near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Daniel Street.

