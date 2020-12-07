Waiting for a winner to come forward after $300,000 lottery ticket sold in Columbia

Someone won $300,000 after buying a lottery ticket at a Midlands convenience store, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at Spinx #268 on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia. That’s near the junction with Interstate 77, at Exit 9A.

The winning numbers — 16, 18, 30, 32, 36, and Power-Up: 3 — were drawn Friday.

By purchasing the “Powered-Up” option, the original $100,000 prize was tripled, lottery officials said.

The winner now has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1,405,438-to-1, lottery officials said.

In addition to the six-figure jackpot, lottery officials said more than 5,300 ticket holders will win prizes — ranging from $1 to $300,000 — following Friday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.