Once-in-a-while player wins six-figure lottery jackpot with ticket bought in Columbia

A Columbia man was happy he recently decided to buy a lottery ticket, because the once-in-a-while player won a six-digit jackpot.

The man captured a $200,000 prize with the ticket he bought in January, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday in a news release.

He bought the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket, a quick pick, at the Shiv Food Mart on N. Beltline Boulevard in Columbia, according to the release. That’s near the intersection with Two Notch Road, and less than a mile from Forest Acres.

The winning numbers — 3, 5, 9, 22, and 29 — were drawn Jan. 13, lottery officials said.

The man realized he won the following day, and he was still smiling when lottery officials spoke with him a few days later, according to the release.

“Every once in a while I play,” the Columbia man said in the release. “It just happened.”

The man’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The winner did not reveal any plans for his newfound fortune.

Lottery officials said the man overcame 501,942-to-1 odds to win.

Shiv Food Mart in Columbia received a commission of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.

In 2019, a Midlands couple won a $300,000 lottery jackpot at another Shiv Food Mart location in Chapin.

