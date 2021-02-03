Late dad’s influence led Midlands woman to lottery win on his birthday, officials say

A Midlands woman won a six-figure lottery jackpot, and said her late father was responsible for her windfall, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The woman said her father loved to play the lottery, and on his birthday she decided to buy an Extra Play scratch-off game, lottery officials said Wednesday in a news release.

“I heard his voice saying to ‘Go for it,’ ” she said in the release.

The result was a $300,000 prize, according to the release.

“I’m still in shock, it hasn’t sunk in yet,” the woman said.

She bought the $10 scratch-off game at the Short Trip #101 on S. Boundary Street in Manning, lottery officials said. The gas station/convenience store is near the intersection of Sunset Drive and S. Brooks Street in Clarendon County.

The woman’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The winner said she’ll use her newfound fortune to buy a house, according to the release.

Lottery officials said the woman overcame 1,000,000-to-1 odds to win and claim one of the $300,000 Extra Play game’s top prizes. Four more of the game’s top prizes remains unclaimed, according to the release.

The Short Trip store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.