Stopping for drink and lottery ticket turns into six-figure jackpot for SC man

A regular day turned into something very different for a Midlands man after he won a six-figure lottery jackpot.

The man captured a $150,000 prize with the scratch-off game he bought during a stop for a drink, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Wednesday in a news release.

“It was a regular day,” the man said in the release.

He bought the winning Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket at the Sai Shop on the Charleston Highway in West Columbia, lottery officials said. That’s within 4 miles of Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Midlands Technical College, and Airport High School.

Things still seemed normal when he left the convenience store/gas station with the drink and a $5 scratch-off, according to the release. The man told lottery officials he did not feel lucky when he bought the game.

That changed when he revealed the top prize in the game.

“I said ‘Thank You,’ when I saw how much I won,” the man told lottery officials.

The man’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The winner did not share any plans for how he’ll spend his newfound fortune.

Lottery officials said the man overcame 600,000-to-1 odds to win. One more of the game’s top prizes remains unclaimed, according to the release.

Sai Shop in West Columbia received a commission of $1,500 for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.

