Lucky numbers pay off big for SC couple who bought winning lottery ticket in Irmo

Persistence paid off for a Midlands couple whose lucky numbers turned into a six-figure lottery jackpot.

The Irmo couple captured a $100,000 prize with the ticket they bought last year, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

The couple bought the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Spinx #265 on Broad River Road in Irmo, according to the release. That’s about a mile from Exit 101 on Interstate 26.

The winning numbers — 2, 8, 11, 13, and 24 — were drawn Nov. 23, 2020, lottery officials said. The couple had 180 days after the drawing to claim their prize.

The numbers are a combination of family birth dates, according to the release.

“It’s a sentimental thing,” the woman said in the release.

In spite of winning the top prize, the couple has no plans to stop playing the lucky numbers.

“I don’t think we’ll win again anytime soon,” said the woman, “but maybe one day our numbers will be drawn again.”

The couples names were not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The winners did not reveal any plans for their newfound fortune.

Lottery officials said the couple overcame 501,942-to-1 odds to win.

Spinx #265 received a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.

In addition to the six-figure jackpot, lottery officials said more than 6,000 ticket holders won prizes — ranging from $1 to $100,000 — following the same Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.