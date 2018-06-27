Watch SC Trump fans tell 'The Daily Show' they want a Space Force

President Donald Trump's visit to Columbia on Monday drew a lot of national media attention to South Carolina, including one show you may not want to talk to.

Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" sent correspondent Michael Kosta to the rally at Airport High School to talk to voters for the satirical news show.

Kosta specifically asked Trump supporters about the latest proposal from the administration: the creation of a new U.S. Space Force as a new branch of the military.

"The nation’s media may be focused on kids in cages being ripped apart from their families at the border, but, down here in Trump Country, they only wanted to talk about one thing," Kosta said. "Space Force."

The president asked the Pentagon to create the new Space Force last week to ensure "American dominance in space." Trump also discussed the idea at Monday's rally, during which the crowd of 3,000 chanted "Space Force."

But while the rally-goers who spoke to Kosta support "Making space great again," as one said, many seemed vague about what the Space Force would entail.

"Space exploration and just finding out what's out there, I guess," one rally-goer said.

Asked if that would be different from what NASA currently does, she said, "NASA is only going to tell us what they want us to know, whereas I think Trump will send his own stuff, and then we will find out the truth."

Some focused on the technology aspect. One man said, "It's what they refer to as (a) cloud computer."

Others at Monday's rally wanted to talk about the military threat they thought could be posed from space.





"A terrorist could, through the use of drones, get into space and become very hazardous to our freedoms," one said. "Let's not forget 9/11. I think Space Force could help prevent the next 9/11."

At least one person at the rally sounded ambivalent about the program, even as he highlighted what might be the most appealing part of the idea.

"It doesn't make a lot of sense, and we'd be wasting a lot of dollars," he said. "But, at the same time, it would be cool."

The U.S. Air Force currently includes a Space Command that provides space and cyber capabilities for the Defense Department. The Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base also designs and buys the Pentagon's space systems, while also overseeing satellite and other aircraft launches.

"The Daily Show's" appearance wasn't the only comedy show tie-in at the rally. Trump also criticized S.C. native Stephen Colbert — whom Trump called a "low-life" — and other late-night hosts at the rally. The Charleston-born comedian responded to Trump on CBS's "The Late Show" on Tuesday in a skit that also included "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon and TBS's Conan O'Brien.

"Those people know I love them," Colbert said of the S.C. audience at Trump's speech. "You say my name three times there and I appear."