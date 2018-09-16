Florence begins track out of South Carolina. But SC officials still warn of dangers

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday warned South Carolinians to beware of possible flash flooding in their neighborhoods because of rain from former Hurricane Florence.





“A flash flood is called a flash flood because it comes and goes in a flash,” he said. “Just a couple of inches of rain can cause a flash flood, and that’s what we are seeing now. ... A flash flood can wash out a road, and you won’t even know it.”

At least six South Carolinians have died as a result of the storm, which continued to batter parts of the Pee Dee and Piedmont regions Sunday.

For those who died, McMaster offered his thoughts and prayers for their loved ones, and urged residents to heed warnings.

“We don’t want to lose lives in this water,” McMaster said. “These are avoidable tragedies ... We have the team ready to help. If you need help, call us. But you must be careful yourself. You must be your own emergency manager. And, if you’re in a low-lying area, you need to leave and go somewhere else until this is over.”

Now a tropical depression, Florence was 40 miles west of Columbia by 2 p.m. Sunday, heading north-northwest at 10 mph with maximum wind gusts at 35 mph.

The National Weather Service of Columbia said on Sunday the storm was expected to accelerate north across the Upstate and leave South Carolina. The highest rainfall was recorded in Swansboro, N.C., at almost 34 inches. In South Carolina, the highest was more than 17 inches in the Horry County area.

Areas in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand have recorded rainfall totals of between 12-17 inches.

SC Department of Transportation and National Guard load sandbags for Conway as floodwaters rise.

Flash-flood watches and warnings were in effect Sunday for much of the northern Midlands and Grand Strand area, including the Upstate. Lancaster, Cheraw and Pageland were under a flash-flood warning until 8 p.m. Sunday.

“If you are under a flash-flood warning, be prepared to take immediate action,” said John Quagliariello, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Columbia.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch from the Grand Strand to Florence until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Major river flooding is expected along the Waccamaw, Pee Dee and Little Pee Dee rivers, with moderate flooding along Black Creek. Flooding is expected to last well through the upcoming week, Quagliariello said.

“We have seen the end of the hurricane and most of the storm,” McMaster said. “(But) it is still raining. The second phase of our work has already begun. It has been well prepared for. We have troops, law enforcement, first responders and others stationed all over the areas of immediate concern now.”

Those areas include Chesterfield, Marion, Lancaster, Dillon and Marlboro counties.

“Those rivers in North Carolina that have received heavy rainfall are coming our way as are our own rivers, which are gathering water now,” McMaster said. “They have not crested ... but they will.”

The National Guard has 3,400 members deployed in the state to help with flood evacuations, and has staged search-and-rescue aircraft, high-water vehicles, zodiac boats and heavy-lift helicopters across the state in preparation.

About 400 individuals were evacuated to emergency shelters from Marion, Dillon, Darlington and Marlboro counties due to flooding, according to the S.C. Emergency Management Division.

And officers went door to door in Horry County and the Nichols area alerting residents of the upcoming flood.

There is some good weather-related news for South Carolina: the National Weather Service said, beyond Tuesday, forecasts show a stretch of dry weather for pretty much the rest of the week.

State emergency officials said on Sunday they are most concerned for roads leading toward Horry County, which are expected to be submerged in water late Monday or Tuesday, the S.C. Department of Transportation said.

State Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said the DOT has 2,300 employees on duty to respond to the storm. Of those, 531 employees are stationed in the Pee Dee area.

As of early Sunday, about 75 road closures were reported across the state due to flooding or downed trees.

State officials said U.S. 378 will likely be the only available route for access into Horry County. The DOT will construct a temporary, one-mile barrier to divert water along the Lynches River in Florence County.

The U.S. 501 Bypass also is expected to be the only route crossing the Waccamaw River leading into the Myrtle Beach area, the DOT said. The department said it will place a temporary, 1.5-mile barrier on the U.S. 501 Bypass in Conway.

Meanwhile, 9 miles of Interstate 95 near the N.C. border are blocked due to flooding. Motorists are advised to take interstate routes in central and western South Carolina and avoid I-95.

State officials urged caution to coastal evacuees heading back to their homes.

Drivers should avoid driving in standing water and driving around barriers.

Col. Alvin Taylor with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources said river flooding is expected Tuesday into Wednesday for the Pee Dee River basin in the Nichols area and Waccamaw River in the Conway area, with floodwaters staying in place seven to 10 days.

While flash flooding “will be coming and they’ll be going,” McMaster warned of “deep flooding” from rivers.

“And we don’t know how deep that’s going to be,” he said.

Forty-one shelters remained open across the state Sunday afternoon, sheltering 1,183 people, but closings were ongoing, said Joan Meachum, acting director of the S.C. Department of Social Services. However, new shelters may open and others reopen, depending on flooding.

“They will have a standby shelter for you to go to if you go home and find your house is unsafe,” Meachum said. “We are trying to get people out of the shelters as it is safe for them to go home so we can turn the buildings back over to the schools for them to open.”

Of the 30 general population shelters that are open, 27 are in schools.

“We’ve weathered the hurricane,” McMaster said. “Now, we must weather the floods, and team South Carolina is up to the task.”