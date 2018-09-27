Governor candidates want to keep, attract young talent in SC. Here’s how they’d do it

Jobs are up and unemployment is down, but S.C. young professionals say they’re concerned that rising health care costs, a lack of affordable housing and opioid abuse could keep young talent from wanting to call the Palmetto State home.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, on Thursday discussed how their administrations would get more young professionals to stay and move to South Carolina.
McMaster and Norrell addressed a crowd of young business leaders gathered Thursday for the S.C. Chamber of Commerce’s LeadSC Young Professionals Summit.
State Rep. James Smith of Columbia, who is running for governor with Norrell on the Democratic ticket in the Nov. 6 election, did not attend. A campaign spokesman said Smith previously had scheduled a series of events in Beaufort County — including meetings with fundraisers, voters and black ministers — that he felt he could not cancel.
McMaster said South Carolina’s economy is “red hot,” touting the state’s success in attracting large manufacturers.
“We’re cooking. We’re on the move,” the Columbia Republican said, noting the more than 22,000 jobs and $7 billion in investment announced in the Palmetto State since he took office.
The Republican attributed that success to close collaboration between the state’s research universities and large employers, including Samsung and IBM. Just hours earlier, McMaster joined University of South Carolina, IBM, Samsung, Siemens and Yaskawa for the opening of USC’s new Digital Transformation Lab and the announcement of several new research partnerships.
“You are living in the best place in the whole world to live, work and raise a family,” McMaster told the crowd.
“We’re living in paradise,” the Republican said, adding his focus is cutting taxes and regulations. “Keep the people safe. Keep the environment clean. Educate the children.”
Norrell, a state lawmaker from Lancaster, said the best way to keep young talent in the state is through vibrant communities that celebrate arts and culture, as well as expanding affordable housing options and Medicaid coverage in the state.
South Carolina is going in the right direction, Norrell said.
“But we are not all-encompassing.” the Democrat said, adding the state needs to revamp its tax incentives to attract corporate headquarters and their research arms, not just manufacturers.
Asked how they would address rising health costs and the need for more affordable housing in parts of the state, McMaster noted he recently signed a new law loosening the restrictions on nurse practitioners to improve the health of rural South Carolinians.
Norrell said the state needs to expand Medicaid, the joint federal-state insurance program for the poor and disabled, to cover more uninsured South Carolinians and boost the economy. She said the state is leaving money on the table by turning down federal dollars. “It’s like refusing your income tax refund.”
As for affordable housing, McMaster said the solution lies in so-called “opportunity zones,” providing tax incentives to businesses to invest in distressed areas, combining free enterprise “with government removing an obstacle.”
However, Norrell said “the free market is what’s causing the crisis.” She advocated “inclusionary zoning,” requiring pockets of affordable housing, as well as tax credits to help developers turn abandoned or under-utilized buildings into low-cost housing.
On opioids, McMaster signed a series of bills into law in June that set a seven-day limit on opioid prescriptions and make a overdose-reversal drug more readily available, among other measures.
Norrell said she and Smith support medical cannabis, arguing South Carolinians need an alternative to help with chronic pain and ease opioid abuse.
Tom Barton: 803-771-8304, @tjbarton83
