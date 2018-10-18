2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls testing the political waters in SC

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg described himself Thursday as everyman, telling a group at Benedict College that — despite his multi-billionaire successes — he always has worked over a small desk.

That impressed Dallas Toney, a 21-year-old Benedict senior, majoring in marketing.

“That left me speechless,” Toney said, after listening to Bloomberg. “It shows that he doesn’t feel like he’s above anyone despite his position.”

Bloomberg was helping U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn raise money for the Columbia Democrat’s re-election campaign. The two stopped at a fundraiser at the Palmetto Club Thursday morning.

“I consider him to be one of those good people in this great country that is dedicated to help us put things back on track,” said Clyburn, the No. 3-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House.

Bloomberg, who was mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2014, also had other reasons to visit South Carolina before the Nov. 6 election.

This month, Bloomberg — a onetime Republican and, later, independent — stoked speculation he may run for president in 2020 when he re-registered as a Democrat in New York.

Bloomberg is not the only presidential toe-dipper visiting South Carolina, home of the first-in-the-South Democratic presidential primary.

U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris of New Jersey and California, respectively, will visit the Palmetto State Thursday and Friday. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont also will rally voters at an Our Revolution SC conference Saturday in Columbia.

They are part of a wave of potential 2020 presidential candidates helping S.C. Democrats raise money before next month’s midterm election, while, at the same time, sizing up their presidential prospects.

Last week, for instance, former Vice President Joe Biden stumped for James Smith, the Democratic nominee for S.C. governor.