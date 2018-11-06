Early results show tight race in SC 1st District

8:40 p.m.
In early reporting, 53 percent of 1st District voters are backing Arrington to continue Republican control of the district. Cunningham, the Democrat, has 47 percent early on.
Dorchester County, Arrington’s home, is the only of the district’s five counties reporting right now.
8:12 p.m.
In South Carolina’s most-watched race for Congress, early results Tuesday are suggesting a tight race.
Republican Katie Arrington is up by a tenth of a percentage point over Democrat Joe Cunningham in the 1st District.
Arrington has 4,062 votes to Cunningham’s 4,054 in the first results posted to the official election tracker SCVotes.org.
Arrington, a first-term member of the S.C. House of Representatives, defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in a June GOP primary, arguing Sanford was insufficiently supportive of President Donald Trump.
But Cunningham, a Charleston attorney and ocean engineer, managed to out-raise Arrington by garnering support of national Democrats in hopes of flipping the Charleston-area seat.
Arrington’s early support of off-shore drilling in particular has caused her trouble in the coastal district, as many coastal mayors endorsed Cunningham.
