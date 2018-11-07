Arrington blames Sanford for election loss in SC Congress race

GOP congressional candidate Katie Arrington is blaming her defeated primary opponent, Mark Sanford, for her narrow loss in a South Carolina congressional race.
Arrington pointed the finger at Sanford in a Wednesday morning press conference in Charleston, arguing his lack of support for her after their June primary battle helped seal her 1.4-percentage point loss to Democrat Joe Cunningham.
“We lost because Mark Sanford could not understand this was about the conservative movement, and not him,” Arrington said, according to media reports.
Sanford pointedly refused to endorse Arrington after their bruising primary fight cost ended Sanford’s time representing the coastal 1st District.
Even after his primary defeat, Sanford accused Arrington of lying about her stance on off-shore drilling. The sensitive topic along the coast cost Arrington some GOP support, as she initially campaigned against Sanford by supporting President Donald Trump’s plans to lift a ban on drilling off the Atlantic coast.
On Wednesday, Arrington went on to ask Sanford’s donors to ask for their money back.
“To all of (Sanford’s) donors, I ask them this morning to request their donations back, if they are truly conservatives,” Arrington said.
Speaking to the Associated Press on Wednesday, Sanford credited the district’s “strong environmental ethos” for undermining Arrington’s campaign.
“I think it’s natural to want to blame someone or something for any loss, in life,” Sanford said, adding “It wasn’t by accident I was speaking out against the president prior to the primary because it’s what I was hearing from the voters.
“Of all the districts out there ... simple litmus test adherence to the president is not something the people value,” he said.
Cunningham’s win is the first time a Democrat has been elected from the 1st District since 1980.
His win was considered a stunning upset. He flipped from red to blue a district that Trump won by 13 points just two years ago.
The 36-year-old Charleston attorney’s victory — by 3,509 votes out of 268,111 — gives South Carolina two Democrats in Congress for the first time since former House Budget Committee chairman John Spratt, D-York, was voted out of office in 2010.
Meanwhile, all five of South Carolina’s incumbent congressmen kept their seats in landslide victories.
In the Palmetto State’s most competitive race of the 2018 election cycle, Cunningham proved one of S.C. Democrats’ strongest candidates in years.
Cunningham positioned himself as a moderate who would work across party lines and keep his politics civil. He painted Arrington – a 47-year-old first-term S.C. House member – as a partisan who would only further the tribalism in Washington, D.C., that frustrates many voters.
“Our message is resonating with folks here in the district,” Cunningham told The State. “Putting people over politics and putting Lowcountry over party. It sends the message that folks are tired of the divisiveness, the negative rhetoric that’s coming out of D.C., that’s coming from the other side.”
Cunningham’s momentum saw him added to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Red-to-Blue” program — giving him access to national money and resources, including a program focused on turning out African-American voters.
“It’s been a really well run campaign by Cunningham,” said College of Charleston political science professor Gibbs Knotts. “He’s running it in a perfect year. His message of bringing people together is particularly good in this era of Donald Trump and polarization.”
Arrington countered Cunningham by nationalizing the race, tying her opponent to Democrats disliked by S.C. Republicans, including U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, both California Democrats.
“Will you let Nancy Pelosi claim victory to implement her ‘San Francisco values’ in the Lowcountry by voting for my opponent?” Arrington tweeted Tuesday morning.
She also focused on proposing solutions to coastal flooding, a major concern in the Charleston area, and insisted she opposes drilling off the S.C. coast. As Cunningham attempted to draw contrasts between their stances, Arrington said she had already begun pushing the Trump Administration for an exemption to keep drilling rigs away.
As pundits began hedging their predictions that the seat would stay red, national Republicans came to Arrington’s aid.
The National Republican Campaign Committee spent more than $87,000 on ads to boost Arrington’s chances. High-profile Republicans also campaigned for Arrington. Second lady Karen Pence campaigned with her Saturday in Charleston, and Donald Trump Jr. held a rally Monday for Arrington in Hilton Head.
With the victory, Cunningham joins U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of Columbia as South Carolina’s only Democrats in Congress.
Meanwhile, Arrington was denied the opportunity to become South Carolina’s first congresswoman in 25 years and only the second ever to be elected to a full term.
Comments