What you need to do to buy Santee Cooper

If you want to buy Santee Cooper, you now know what you have to do.

S.C. lawmakers approved Tuesday the criteria that they want any would-be buyer of the state-owned utility to meet, setting a standard to judge potential bids.





Most importantly, a buyer will have to offer a competitive price for the 84-year-old state-owned utility. Any buyer also must keep rates low for the more than 2 million South Carolinians who get their electricity from Santee Cooper, either directly or through an electric co-op.

A panel of legislators is studying whether to sell Santee Cooper in the aftermath of a failed Fairfield County nuclear project that left the Moncks Corner-based utility saddled with $4 billion in debt.

The panel also approved other benchmarks formulated by Virginia-based ICF International, consultants hired by lawmakers last month to field and evaluate offers to buy Santee Cooper.

ICF will weigh each proposal it receives based on a points scale, with some criteria being worth more than others. Lawmakers on the panel then would review the offers, likely in January, before making a recommendation to the full General Assembly.

“One might score the highest number (on ICF’s scale), but we want to look at all the criteria,” said state Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Charleston, who co-chairs the committee. “We may put a different weighting on it.”

The buyer has to demonstrate the financial and technical ability to operate Santee Cooper’s sprawling power generation and distribution system.

Lawmakers also worry about the utility’s 1,700 employees. Any buyer would have to plan for the impact on their salaries and pensions, as well as how to retain employees.

Also up for consideration is any sale’s impact on Moncks Corner, where Santee Cooper is headquartered. Lawmakers would like to see the utility’s headquarters kept there.

The utility’s ownership of Lakes Marion and Moultrie, and other public lands and waterways also would have to be addressed.

“We want to keep the status quo on the lakes,” Campbell said. If a buyer wanted “to give them to DNR (the state Department of Natural Resources), that may be the best option.”

South Carolina’s electric co-operatives also will have a say in the process. Combined, the state’s 20 electric co-ops are Santee Cooper’s largest single customer, and they have the option to cancel their long-term contract to buy power from the state agency if it is sold.

Michael Couick, chief executive of the state association of electric cooperatives, said his organization also would like to review ICF’s criteria.

“What flowed through my mind was rates and durability of rates,” Couick said of Tuesday’s presentation. “What will they be five, 10 years out, and not just (after) a temporary freeze?”

Lawmakers also will evaluate whether having an outside company manage Santee Cooper or some other kind of restructuring may work best, said state Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley.

Two weeks ago, Virginia-based Dominion Energy offered to take over management of Santee Cooper — without actually buying it — saying that offered cost savings. The offer was made in a letter to Santee Cooper chief executive Jim Brogdon from Dominion CEO Tom Farrell.

Dominion is also in the process of trying to buy Cayce-based SCANA, the parent company of SCE&G, the other partner in the failed V.C. Summer plant expansion project abandoned last year.

A handful of companies had pitched unofficial offers to buy Santee Cooper to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and top lawmakers. Campbell said he knows of about 25 companies interested in buying Santee Cooper, although none has made a formal offer.





McMaster, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, has been an advocate for selling Santee Cooper, arguing it is the only way to pay off the utility’s nuclear-related debt and ensure its customers don’t end up paying for the abandoned nuclear project.