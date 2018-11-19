GOP ‘can’t be just the party of white men,’ Sanford says

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford says the Republican Party is drifting away from its ideals and in danger of shrinking the base of the party.

Sanford spoke to NPR on Sunday, after the Charleston Republican was defeated in a GOP primary this summer and then watched as his congressional seat was won by a Democrat in the general election for the first time in 40 years.

“This idea of shrinking the base is a problem,” Sanford said after NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro suggested that “anti-immigration rhetoric” had alienated too many voters in a cycle that cost the GOP their House majority.

“And so you can’t be just the party of white men, end of story,” he said. “People want to have a more inclusive way of approaching politics and a more inclusive language that includes that politics.”

Sanford said Republicans had “drifted away from some of our historic moorings” — including a commitment to protecting the environment.

“You have a lot of people who are staunch conservatives in financial terms,” he said. “But they’re equally staunch in believing that conservativism ought to apply to more than just financial resources, that it should apply to natural resources as well.”

The issue of drilling for oil off the South Carolina coast became a major issue in the Charleston-centered 1st District. Even after losing the 1st District primary to state Rep. Katie Arrington, Sanford accused the GOP nominee of flip-flopping on the issue.

The issue led several coastal mayors to back Arrington’s opponent, Democrat Joe Cunningham, in the otherwise reliably red district.

A fiscal hawk, Sanford also said the GOP did not give voters worried about “financial prudence” enough of a reason to vote.

“I think the people vote pocketbook issues, whether you’re in rural Ohio or whether you’re in suburban South Carolina,” he said. “You need to give conservatives a reason to show up.”

In an era of rising budget deficits, Sanford warns if Republicans can’t convince those voters they have their eye on the fiscal bottom line, “you give them reasons to stay home.”