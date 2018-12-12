Haley on the investigation into President Trump: ‘I’ve tuned it out’

Nikki Haley had a simple strategy to do her job as United Nations ambassador in the midst of a federal investigation into President Donald Trump — “I’ve tuned it out,” she said.

Haley told NBC’s Today show on Wednesday she hasn’t followed the ins and outs of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump presidential campaign’s ties to Russia, but she does hope the investigation will be wrapped up soon.

“I have not had any time to pay attention to the Mueller investigation,” she told NBC’S Craig Melvin. “I’ve tuned it out. The investigation, if it’s going forward, needs to go forward. But for the good of the country, they need to hurry up and let us know what they know.”

Haley surprised many when she announced she was leaving the UN at the end of the year. She resigned from the S.C. Governor’s Mansion almost two years ago to take an appointment in Trump’s cabinet.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

She told Today that she and Trump developed a good working partnership at the UN, partly by letting the president “be unpredictable and not showing our cards.” Melvin described it as a “good cop, bad cop” routine.

“He would ratchet up the rhetoric and I would tell the other ambassadors, ‘He’s pretty upset. I don’t know what he’s going to do,” Haley said.

But Haley has often offered a more critical stance on Russia than the Trump White House. When asked if Russia was a rival to the United States, Haley said it “depends on the day.”

She noted Russia has made it difficult for the administration to work with them because of its aggressive actions in Ukraine and the poisoning of a Russian dissident living in the United Kingdom.

“I’m critical (of Russia) when it’s warranted,” she said.

Looking back on her time at the UN, Haley said she was proud of pressuring North Korea into coming to the negotiating table over the country’s nuclear weapons program. She also said the U.S. needs to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi despite the Saudis’ assistance in U.S. opposition to Iran in the Middle East.

“We have relationships with lots of countries, and our goal is to make those relationships better,” Haley said, but it’s important that “when this happens, we not step away from our principles.”

Since announcing her departure from the UN, Haley has sold her Lexington County home in favor of staying in New York City until her son finishes high school. She’s also talked about writing a book.

Few think this is the end of Haley’s time in national politics. She’s speculated to be a future presidential candidate, or even a vice presidential candidate in 2020. But she told Melvin she and her husband aren’t thinking about that right now.

“Michael and I have never talked about running for president,” Haley said, adding “Our lives have been such a surprise.”

“The only thing I’m looking forward to now is sleeping in,” she said.