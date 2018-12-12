SC colleges want more money to keep tuition low. This lawmaker will help decide that

S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill will lead the House Ways and Means Committee’s higher education panel, which could next year decide to give S.C. colleges and universities more state money to help mitigate the rise of tuition costs.

Meanwhile, for the first time in years, a Democrat will chair a subcommittee on the House’s budget-writing committee.

Simrill, R-York, previously chaired the budget-writing committee’s panel on economic development and natural resources.

He succeeds former chair Rep. Derham Cole, R-Spartanburg, who did not seek re-election and has since been hired at USC Upstate.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“This is an opportunity for higher education to be accountable and to make sure the Legislature is living up to its end,” Simrill said Wednesday. “This is an opportunity to build bridges and build consensus.”

That bridge includes the up-until-recently contentious relationship with the S.C. Commission on Higher Education, which, in the past, has clashed with lawmakers and college leaders over state spending and the steady rise of tuition costs.

Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster named former state Sen. Wes Hayes to chair the embattled agency after its former chair resigned amid legislative pressure over the authorization of a pay raise for the agency’s director, who also has since resigned.

Hayes, like Simrill, hails from York County.

The House’s new budget Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, also named:

▪ State Rep. Bruce Banninster, R-Greenville, to chair the new constitutional subcommittee

▪ State Rep. Bill Whitmire, R-Oconee, to chair the K-12 public education subcommittee

▪ State Rep. Bill Herbkersman, R-Beaufort, to chair the health care subcommittee

▪ State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, to chair the economic development subcommittee

▪ State Rep. Phillip Lowe, R-Florence, to chair the law enforcement subcommittee

▪ State Rep. Shannon Erickson, R-Beaufort, to chair the transportation and regulatory subcommittee

▪ State Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Richland, to chair the Ways and Means proviso subcommittee