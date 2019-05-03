Pete Buttigieg to hold private campaign event in Columbia

‘I believe in the freedom to’: presidential hopeful outlines his values in Rock Hill Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited a crowd of hundreds Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Buttigieg said he is focusing on freedom, democracy and security. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited a crowd of hundreds Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Buttigieg said he is focusing on freedom, democracy and security.

Pete Buttigieg will be in Columbia next week for a 2020 campaign event.

The presidential candidate will talk to local organizations and some invited community members at the Eau Claire Print Building at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The event caps off a two-day campaign swing, and is not open to the general public.

This will be the second Columbia appearance for the young mayor of South Bend, Ind., since he came through South Carolina in March — and the first since he emerged as a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

The 37-year-old up-and-comer would be the first millennial and the first openly gay president. He previously ran for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee in 2017.

Buttigieg’s appearance in South Carolina’s capital will be the second for a presidential contender in as many days. Former Vice President Joe Biden is also speaking Saturday in Columbia.

Monday’s Columbia event will cap a two-day campaign stint in the first-in-the-South primary state. Buttigieg will hold another town hall at North Charleston High School at 5 p.m. Sunday, and a meet-and-greet at 1005 Broughton St., Orangeburg, at 12:30 p.m. Monday.