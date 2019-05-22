During return to SC, Kamala Harris will talk education, equal pay

U.S. presidential hopeful Kamala Harris talks to a large crowd at Winthrop University Friday in Rock Hill. tkimball@heraldonline.com

Sen. Kamala Harris is returning yet again to South Carolina as she campaigns for the office of President of the United States.

After she holds a televised town hall at Wofford College in Spartanburg, the Democratic senator from California will be visiting Anderson and Greenville on Wednesday, May 29, according to a statement from her campaign.

At 11:45 a.m., Harris will hold a meet and greet at the Westside Community Center in Anderson. The event is open to the public.

After her stop in Anderson, she will head to Greenville for a 1:45 p.m. meet and greet and a 3:30 p.m. education town hall at the West End Community Center. At the town hall, she will speak about her proposal for increasing teacher pay.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She will also touch on her new equal pay proposal, which will push businesses to pay women and men equally.