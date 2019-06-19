Anti-abortion group to protest Planned Parenthood’s Columbia presidential forum

2020 presidential hopefuls

A national anti-abortion group will be protesting in Columbia Saturday as 2020 presidential hopefuls meet at the University of South Carolina to discuss their stances on abortion.

Students for Life of America planned their protest to coincide with a Planned Parenthood-hosted forum on the college’s campus Saturday, according to a statement from the group.

The group will be protesting the Democrats alongside USC’s Advocates for Life.

“Planned Parenthood claims they want to protect ‘healthcare,’ which for them is a euphemism for abortion,” Regional Director Michele Hendrickson said, according to the statement. “The extremism of Planned Parenthood as they push for taxpayer funded abortion throughout pregnancy is out of step with what people truly want – policies that help women succeed and home and at work.”

Of the 22 presidential hopefuls who will be in Columbia this weekend, 19 will be participating in the forum, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris.

The protest will take place outside of the forum location.