Lindsey Graham rebukes Donald Trump on Syria: ‘I will never be quiet’

U.S. Lindsey Graham was at a lunch meeting Wednesday when President Donald Trump said at a televised press conference that Graham should stay out of discussions regarding American troop withdrawal from Syria and stick to matters of the Senate Judiciary Committee he chairs.

Later informed by reporters about the remarks, the South Carolina Republican slowed his stride and delivered, in personal terms, one of his harshest rebukes to the president to date.

“With all due respect for the president, I think I’m elected to have a say about our national security,” Graham said. “I will not be quiet. I will do everything I can to help the president get to a good spot, but if we do not leave some residual forces behind to partner with the Kurds, ISIS will come back, it will put our nation at risk, we will have been seen as dishonorable in the eyes of all future allies.

“The president’s decision here is, I think, the biggest mistake of his presidency, and I will not ever be quiet,” he continued. “The most damaging thing a president can do to a soldier is to give back to the enemy the land they took through blood.”

Graham was responding to Trump’s recent announcement he would withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, which has led to the abandonment of the Syrian Kurds — allies in the fight against the radical Islamic terrorist group known as ISIS.

Trump’s decision has drawn immediate and broad criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Though Trump had assuaged some alarm among Republicans by saying he would sign a sanctions bill against Turkey — which is currently poised to attack the Kurds now that U.S. troops are no longer on the ground — Trump on Wednesday suggested the Kurdish plight should not be the Untied States’ responsibility.

Asked whether he thought Trump was still fit to hold office, Graham said, “Nobody asked me if Obama was fit to be president when he got out of Iraq and unleashed the forces of hell. I said about Obama what I’m saying now about Trump, and it’s for the people to judge. I think this a mistake worse than what Obama did.”

Asked whether Trump’s decision in Syria will affect their working relationship, Graham would only say, “I really don’t care right now. I care more about our national security.”

This story will be updated.