First lady Melania Trump is coming to SC less than a week after president’s visit

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence will fly to Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday to highlight the Lowcountry’s emergency preparedness efforts and visit with area troops and their families, the White House said Monday.

It will be Trump’s first visit to South Carolina since President Donald Trump won the 2016 election.

The White House said Trump and Pence will visit Lambs Elementary School in North Charleston, according to a press release the Office of the First Lady issued Monday afternoon. There, she will meet with fifth graders who are part of the American Red Cross’ Pillowcase Project, a national program that helps prepare children for natural disasters.

Later, the pair will visit Joint Base Charleston to meet with active duty military men and women and get a briefing from emergency response teams. The White House said Trump also will deliver remarks thanking troops and their families for their service.

The first lady’s trip comes less than a week after President Donald Trump spoke at Benedict College, a historically black university in Columbia, about criminal justice reform.

She last visited South Carolina in February 2016, when then-candidate Donald Trump won the S.C. Republican presidential primary.

Meanwhile, Pence has visited South Carolina since the 2016 election. She and Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Columbia in February at the invitation of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a Charleston Republican, to tout the “Opportunity Zone” legislation.