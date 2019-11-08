54 indicted in drug trafficking scheme run from SC prisons, attorney general says

More than 50 people were indicted in a drug trafficking scheme run by S.C. inmates using contraband cell phones in coordination with their partners outside state prisons, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s Office announced Friday.

The operation, dubbed “Prison Empire” by investigators, involved current and former South Carolina inmates who allegedly assisted in organizing the trafficking of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana from cells in prisons, according to the statement.

Of the current inmates indicted, most are located in the state’s highest security facilities or at Evans Correctional Institution, a medium security facility located in Bennettsville. One is located in a Mississippi private prison, where he was moved to in November 2018.

The operation resulted in 194 charges — including drugs, weapons, burglary and kidnapping — against 54 defendants, according to the statement.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The charges were the result of indictments handed down by the state grand jury.

State officials pointed fingers at contraband cellphones — a recurring problem for the state Department of Corrections — for allowing the inmates to continue the operation of the outside drug rings.

“The only way prison inmates are able to keep committing crimes on the outside is by using contraband cell phones,” Wilson said. “They coordinate with people on the outside to get drugs and smuggle them into prisons. This market for contraband inside our prisons has contributed to gang power, gang rivalries, and gang violence within our prisons, and also contributes to violence on the outside by those who are involved.”

State prisons Director Bryan Stirling echoed Wilson’s concern, saying, “An illegal cell phone is the most dangerous weapon in our prisons today.”

Stirling has long worked to promote legislation that would allow state prisons to block cell phone signals from going in or out of the prison. He’s pioneered the effort both in South Carolina and across the country.

This is not the first time officials have gone to battle against prison cell phones. In November 2018, prosecutors indicted 17 people, alleging they took part in a prison smuggling plan that was run by an inmate using a contraband cell phone.

The scheme involved using state facilities, such as the State House grounds, the Department of Corrections’ dairy and a Columbia bakery to retrieve and deliver drugs, phones and other contraband to state prisons.

Contraband is the core of many prison controversies, sometimes causing infighting between gangs and other violent acts behind bars, as The State’s 10-month investigation into the S.C. prison system found. Contraband, specifically contraband cell phones, were also blamed for the April 2018 deadly prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville that claimed the lives of seven inmates.

The latest investigation was a collaboration between the Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Division of Police Services, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Easley Police Department, the Liberty Police Department, the Pickens Police Department and the South Carolina National Guard Governor’s Counterdrug Task Force.

The following people were charged as part of the operation:

Samantha Diane Chavez Aiken

Steve Dewyatt Aiken, Jr.

Edward Gary Akridge, who is incarcerated at McCormick Correctional Institution

Joey Durant Atkins

Justin Kvalheim Babb

Ryan Christopher Ballard

William Clinton Barkley

Joey Neal Bodie

Steven Ray Boyd

Jessica Addie Bradshaw

Matthew Jason Brown

Jennifer Nicole Burns

Kurtis Russell Burns

William Davin Burns

Warren Brent Chastain, who is incarcerated at Lieber Correctional Institution

Jacob Austin Collins

Jesse Taylor Crooks, who is incarcerated at Evans Correctional Institution

Tina Dent

Scott Allen Durham

Stacey M. Edgerly

Kelli Denise Edwards

Christina Marie Epps

Kenneth Bryant Evans, II, who is incarcerated at Kirkland Correctional Institution

McKayla Dawn Frans

Garrick Houston Fuller

Barbara Ann Goodman

Robert Anthony Gracely, who is incarcerated at Lee Correctional Institution

Heather Michelle Hamilton

Sommer Leigh Johnson

Casey Christian Kohler

Kristen Nicole Lesley

Cassidy Shane Lewis

Candies Brooke Locke

Jeffery Shane Maudlin

Darrell Foster McCoy, Jr., who is incarcerated at McCormick Correctional Institution.

Christopher Robert Nix

Brandi Nicole O’Bryant

Semeca Dannyelle Oglesby

William Russell Oliver, II, who is incarcerated at Evans Correctional Institution

Scott Damien Pope

Jennifer Marie Pruitt

Ratravious Untwain Quattlebaum

Jonathan Richard Rackley

Charles Michael Ray

Nicanor Perez Rodriguez, who is a South Carolina inmate incarcerated in a Mississippi private prison

Antonio Marcus Smith, who is incarcerated at Evans Correctional Institution

Jamal Seantea Smith

Bryan Michael Stegall, who is incarcerated at Evans Correctional Institution

Anthony Jevea Turner

Jodie Crenshaw Turner

Michael Wayne Walker, Jr.

Wade Douglas Watkins

Dustin Allen Wilson