Discrimination lawsuit against SC governor over Christian foster care group thrown out

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster cheered Wednesday after a U.S. District Court threw out a lawsuit filed by a Catholic family who claims they were the victims of discrimination by an Upstate faith-based foster-care agency.

Though the lawyers for Aimee Maddonna argued that Greenville-based Miracle Hill Ministries relied on money from the federal government to operate, a judge ruled that the case could not be tried in a federal court because the court did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

The judge did not rule one way or another as to whether the agency discriminated against the family, but McMaster chalked the ruling up as a victory.

“This is great news! We will always stand strong and defend South Carolinians’ constitutionally protected religious freedom,” the Columbia Republican tweeted Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed in February after the family tried to become foster parents but were told they did not meet the agency’s religious criteria because they were Catholic.

Maddonna said she was told “only Christians who attended the right type of Protestant church were permitted to volunteer with and work with the children,” according to court documents.

After being turned away, the family filed a discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McMaster and Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach.

But last year, McMaster asked federal officials to grant Miracle Hill a waiver that would exempt the agency from a regulation that prevents religious discrimination by publicly licensed and funded foster care agencies. That waiver was granted in January, allowing Miracle Hill to continue its foster care program and to cater to protestant Christians.

The judge ruled that Maddonna’s discrimination claim could not be linked directly back to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McMaster and Leach because she first inquired about being a foster parent in 2014, before language preventing discrimination was codified. The judge said Maddonna would have had to ask about being a foster parent after the waiver was granted.

Maddonna also claimed in her lawsuit that she, as a taxpayer, was injured because her tax dollars were helping to support the faith-based agency. The judge ruled that taxpayers typically cannot sue in federal court if they do not like how their taxes are being spent.

Miracle Hill, one of the largest foster care agencies in the state, has been at the center of several foster care controversies that have dragged state and federal agencies into lawsuits.

In March, a Jewish couple sued after Miracle Hill allegedly did not allow them to participate in a mentorship program.

In May, a same-sex couple filed a lawsuit against the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, claiming they were turned away for failing to meet its religious criteria.