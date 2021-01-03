Graham says Republican-led electoral commission has ‘zero chance of becoming reality’

Lindsey Graham said last-ditch efforts by fellow Republicans in Congress to stop the electoral college from certifying the election of Joe Biden are more political posturing than anything substantive that will help President Donald Trump stay in the White House.

On Sunday, Graham’s office released a statement from South Carolina’s senior senator critical of a proposal from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas to establish an electoral commission.

It “has zero chance of becoming reality,” Graham said.

“Proposing a commission at this late date ... is not effectively fighting for President Trump,” Graham said. “It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy.”

Cruz is one of 11 Republican senators who has publicly said he will object to the Electoral College certification vote unless an emergency 10-day audit of the election is completed. The group does not include Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, who has said he will vote against certification.

“I do look forward to hearing from and will listen closely to the objections of my colleagues in challenging the results of this election,” Graham said. “They will need to provide proof of the charges they are making. They will also need to provide clear and convincing evidence that the failure to act — in both the state and federal courts and the states legislatures which investigated these claims — was made in error. They will also need to show that the failure to take corrective action in addressing election fraud changed the outcome of these states’ votes and ultimately the outcome of the election.

“My colleagues will have the opportunity to make this case, and I will listen closely. But they have a high bar to clear.”

Trump has consistently alleged widespread fraud in the 2020 election, but his campaign has been unsuccessful in dozens of lawsuits challenging the results. Biden is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Graham previously echoed similar claims about election fraud and donated a half-million dollars to help the president’s legal fight.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky warned his Senate colleagues earlier this month not to dispute the Electoral College certification. He feared what is happening, where Republicans will publicly have to sound off on whether they believe the unproven allegations of voter fraud.

While Graham will not back the proposed commission, fellow South Carolina Republicans in Congress have gone public with plans to object to the Electoral College certification vote.

U.S. Reps Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, Joe Wilson, and William Timmons said they’ll object on Jan. 6.

The office of incoming U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace confirmed to The State Saturday she does not plan to object.

Fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Rice has not made a public comment on the vote.

Democrat Jim Clyburn is the other member of the House of Representatives from the Palmetto State, and his endorsement of Biden helped propel the president-elect to a critical win in the South Carolina primary.

The State has reached out to U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, Graham’s colleague in the Senate, who has not made any public statement about the vote.

The move is likely to delay the certification process instead of stopping it.

A simple majority will be needed in both the House and Senate for the objection to be upheld. Chances that the challenge could be effective are slim, as Democrats hold the majority in the U.S. House and several Senate Republicans have acknowledged Biden’s win publicly.

