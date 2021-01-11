No Dominion rate hike in SC for at least 6 months as company agrees to hearing delay

Utility giant Dominion Energy agreed Monday to put the company’s rate hike request on hold for six months after the state’s utility watchdog and the electric company came to an agreement to put a pause on the proceedings while the state’s COVID-19 outbreak continues.

The move after about a week’s worth of testimony would further delay a possible electricity rate hike from the Virginia-based utility on its 753,000 South Carolina customers.

Dominion has asked the Public Service Commission to approve a 7.7% rate hike, where the average residential customer would see a $9.68 increase on their bill per month. Dominion, which acquired SCANA Corp. in 2019, said the additional money is needed because it needs to recover the cost of improvements made to the system since 2012 to ensure reliability.

Dominion filed its request back in August, and, in November, Gov. Henry McMaster asked Dominion to withdraw its request, but the company decided to move forward. A ruling was scheduled for mid-February, with new rates going into effect in March.

But Monday’s agreement now sets a ruling from the PSC for mid-August.

“I think we can all agree that Dominion customers are experiencing unprecedented challenges during this time,” Nanette Edwards, executive director of the state’s Office of Regulatory Staff, said Monday. “South Carolina citizens are experiencing job loss, and while the South Carolina unemployment rates have been unemployment rates have been reduced. It is going to take significant effort to get back to pre-COVID-19 unemployment level of 2.4%.”

Hearings are expected to start again July 12 should Dominion and ORS fail to reach a compromise on the contested issues.

“We do not think that there’s any benefit in continuing to battle one another, if you will, in this proceeding,” Chad Burgess, an attorney for Dominion Energy, said Monday. “We have this opportunity to press pause in these proceedings, lay down our legal weapons, if you will, and engage in some productive meaningful dialogue with ORS and the other parties in an attempt to to resolve this case.”