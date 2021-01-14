SC teachers didn’t receive a planned pay bump for 20-21 school year. That may change

South Carolina teachers who had their annual longevity pay bumps frozen this school year, could see at least $650 more on average in one paycheck by June.

Legislators want to reinstate an annual step increase for teachers for this school year, after those automatic raises were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pay would apply retroactively to the beginning of the school year.

Under a proposed bill making its way through the Ways and Means Committee, legislators are considering paying for the full step increases given to teachers for each year of teaching. The money would come in an end of the school year lump payment.

If the bill passes, the average teacher would receive at least $650 more in their final paycheck of the school year, before taxes, according to the Department of Education. Teachers could receive more as most districts have a pay scale above the state minimum salary schedule.

The move is estimated to cost about $50 million. Money for the step increases would come from a contingency fund, according to the legislation.

Last fall, the Senate passed a new budget which included teacher step increases, and sent it over to the House. However, the House opted to keep state spending levels the same because of the ongoing pandemic, meaning the pay increases were never approved.

With a new General Assembly now meeting, Speaker Jay Lucas, Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, and state Reps. Rita Allison, R-Spartanburg, among others, have proposed reinstating the annual pay increases for teachers.

In addition to restoring the pay bump for this school year, lawmakers are looking to include the pay bumps for next school year.

In his executive budget proposal, Gov. Henry McMaster only proposed putting in the step increases for the 2021-22 budget.

Smith said the raises are possible because revenue is steady and economic growth is modest.

“We got some certainty and some projections over next year’s fiscal revenue,” Smith said. “We’re seeing the money is consistently staying the same.”

Teacher step increases were put on hold because the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the state’s economy and, in turn, the revenues coming into state coffers. However, Smith said in the fall he would be willing to consider a supplemental bill when legislators returned if revenues allowed.

“Our promise to the teachers last year, when we said we weren’t going to be able to pass (the step increases) because of uncertainty in the economy, but if the revenues were the same or better then we would, then we would re-institute the step increase,” Smith said. “We’re honoring the commitment we made to the Palmetto State Teacher Association and SCEA.”

Patrick Kelly, the director of Governmental Affairs for the Palmetto State Teachers Association, called the bill a shot in the arm and good for younger teachers on the lower end of the salary schedule. He added many teachers in the state had to pay more out of pocket for instructional resources because of the way teaching changed to include virtual and remote learning.

Teachers are paid based on salary schedules that take into account years experience and education level. The state’s salary schedule provides annual pay bump through 23 years. Some districts go beyond the 23 years including one district that reaches a 32nd step.

The state provides a minimum salary districts must provide, setting the minimum salary at $35,000. But some districts put in more money to increase teacher pay. For example the minimum salary in Dillon school districts 3 and 4 is $35,000, while Richland 1’s minimum salary is $39,260. A teacher in York District 3 is paid a minimum of $40,000.

“The step increase is a boost to teacher morale across the state and will have a significant impact on personal finances for teachers,” Kelly said. “This is especially important for younger teachers in the early years of the salary schedule.”