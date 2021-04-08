York County lawmakers mourn victims of SC mass shooting that left 5 dead, 1 injured

York County lawmakers and the South Carolina Senate mourned Thursday the victims of a mass shooting that has torn apart the Rock Hill community.

A former NFL football player is suspected to have shot and killed five people, injuring one other, late Wednesday, according to reports.

A visibly upset state Sen. Wes Climer, R-York, called the victim’s an “incredible family” and asked for the Senate’s prayers.

“A horrible tragedy has befallen the community I serve,” Climer said, standing next to state Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield. “Our community is grieving. I am grieving. Friends and families are grieving.”

The York County Legislative Delegation in the state House also is expected to speak soon.

Sources told The (Rock Hill) Herald that the shooting suspect has been identified as Phillip Adams, 32. Five people were shot and killed and another injured in the shooting at a Rock Hill home late Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources also said that they later found Adams in a house nearby. They believe he killed himself after police surrounded the house, the Herald reported.

The victims include a prominent Rock Hill doctor, his wife, two of the couple’s grandchildren and a worker who was outside the home.

Their names are: Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70; Barbara Lesslie, 69; Adah Lesslie, 9; and Noah Lesslie, 5.

Gastonia, North Carolina, resident James Lewis, 39, was found dead outside the home, the coroner’s office said.

The name and condition of the sixth victim, who was airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital, has not been released.

Adams was a star football and basketball player at Rock Hill High School, before attending South Carolina State University, the state’s only four-year public historically Black college. Adams played for various NFL teams and had a professional career that started in 2010.

Authorities have so far not released motive for the shooting.

The Rock Hill Herald contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.