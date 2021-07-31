Mike Pompeo goes after Democrats in SC Republican Party speech, but goes mum on 2024

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo touted successes of the Trump administration while taking jabs at the Biden administration in a 23-minute speech where he called himself former President Donald Trump’s most loyal Cabinet member.

The potential 2024 presidential candidate was the keynote speaker Friday at the South Carolina’s Republican Party’s Silver Elephant gala attended by more than 900 people in what organizers said was the Columbia Convention Center’s first full capacity event. No masks or social distancing was required.

Pompeo’s speech touched on the Trump administration’s Middle East policies, including support for Israel, how it dealt with Iran, North Korea and the border with Mexico.

Pompeo’s remarks received applause from a crowd in the state that holds the first-in-the-South presidential primary, where early visits can be key to gain support.

Pompeo’s visit to Columbia included a news conference at the South Carolina Republican Party’s headquarters to endorse Gov. Henry McMaster’s reelection campaign as well as a meeting with GOP activists.

“Together, we’ll push back against the radical socialist agenda,” Pompeo tweeted.

Pompeo took jabs at the Biden administration during his remarks.

“It’s been 189 days now since we left office,” Pompeo said. “It’s hard for me as it is for you to watch the change, the absolute change in the very conception of the United States of America.”

Pompeo used the Republican criticisms of Democratic lawmakers saying the opposition party wants to get rid of the filibuster, nationalize elections, make the District of Columbia a state, teach so-called critical race theory, take money away from law enforcement and add more justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“If you want to talk about who wants to destroy the very fabric of the United States of America, it is their party, not our party. We’re not going to let that happen,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo has been mum on his plans for 2024, saying he’s concentrating on 2022.

“I’m spending my time traveling around the country helping good common sense conservatives get elected in 2022, that needs to be everyone’s focus,” Pompeo said. “We get that wrong, the hole that will be dug in these four years will be staggeringly deep.”

He denied his visit was about trying to get support in place for a potential 2024 run for president.

“It’s about shoring up support for sure, for Gov. McMaster. That’s why I’m here. I’m here for 2022,” Pompeo said during an afternoon news conference. “There’s lots of questions about 2024 and I don’t escape them. But I’m so focused on 2022. If we don’t get the House and Senate control, governorships and legislatures all across America in 2022, the place that this administration will take America is some place South Carolinians want to be.”

