SC’s poor roads, bridges will get boost from $1T infrastructure package, SCDOT says

The $1 trillion infrastructure package that would offer South Carolina billions of dollars to repair roads and bridges has gotten the backing of the state’s chief transportation official.

In a statement Wednesday, the state’s transportation Secretary Christy Hall said the bipartisan package passed by the U.S. Senate this week would “enable SCDOT to boost investment in projects designed to improve safety, mobility and the quality of life for the residents, businesses and visitors” in South Carolina.

“I applaud the work of the U.S. Senate, and look forward to working with our congressional delegation as this proposal makes its way through the legislative process.”

The legislation heads to the House and, should it pass, Hall said it would provide a stable money stream for projects over the next five years and also give the state more flexibility to complete projects.

Specifically, the money would fill gaps in South Carolina’s current road and bridge program to help congestion relief, bridge projects and drainage projects, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The state agency gets about $733 million each year in federal road and bridge money, the department said. The infrastructure bill would boost that amount over the next five years by 30%, meaning an additional $1 billion for state road and bridge projects.

This month, the White House said nearly $5 billion would also go to South Carolina for improving public transit, $7.5 billion would help add electric vehicle charging stations and $100 million would help expand broadband access.

The U.S. Senate voted 69-30 this week to advance the legislation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham was among 19 Senate Republicans to advance the proposal, saying he wish the bill would have passed years ago.

But Sen. Tim Scott, who is running for reelection in 2022 and rumored to run for president in 2024, voted against the bill, saying in a statement the legislation included to much money for things unrelated to infrastructure.

The bill now heads to the Democrat-controlled House.