SC Republican party announces new conference to attract GOP presidential hopefuls

The South Carolina Republican Party is looking to become a regular host for GOP presidential hopefuls wanting to test the waters in a state that has consistently correctly selected the Republican nominee for years.

The SCGOP announced Wednesday it would host its inaugural First in the South Republican Action Conference in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 29-31.

The conference, which will be geared toward emphasizing South Carolina’s important role as the first presidential primary in the South, will be held ever other year, according to a statement from the SCGOP. Presidential hopefuls, party leaders and elected officials will be invited each year to “be introduced to the Palmetto State.”

“South Carolina’s first in the South position is not something we take lightly. It’s important to us and important to our voters,” SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to hosting this conference, getting folks excited and prepared for the upcoming election cycles, and reminding everyone you can’t make it to the White House without stopping in South Carolina.”

The conference will be hosted in a similar style to the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual conference for conservative politicos. Attendees will be able to hear from speakers and participate in training sessions. For example, the SCGOP will hold training geared toward young volunteers who want to participate in the party’s program for the 2022 midterm elections.

Panels at the event will cover topics such as election integrity, rule of law, women in politics and minority outreach, according to the news release.