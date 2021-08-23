Joe Cunningham calls on SC’s McMaster to ‘do your job, or step aside’ in first ad

A Democratic candidate for South Carolina governor is using his first television ad of the 2022 election cycle to criticize the governor’s stance on masking in schools to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Joe Cunningham television and digital ad is part of a five-figure statewide advertising buy and is scheduled to start airing on Monday, the campaign said.

Cunningham is vying for the Democratic nomination for governor in next year’s election. He is running against state Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Richland, for the nomination. Activist Gary Votour also is seeking the Democratic nomination.

Cunningham’s ad takes aim directly at S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster for his leadership in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s the job of the governor to keep people safe. But Henry McMaster is putting politics ahead of the lives of our kids right as they go back to school. Governor, instead of fighting this virus with science and facts, you’re keeping it alive with conspiracy theories and politics,” Cunningham says in the 30-second ad.

“It’s time to listen to your own medical experts and let local schools decide how best to protect their students from this virus. Respectfully, step up and do your job, or step aside for someone who will.”

Recently, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control board ordered its chairman and executive director to reach out to lawmakers to change a measure that’s aimed at preventing mask mandates in school districts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

McMaster’s office did not comment on the ad.

McMaster has said it should be up to parents to decide whether their children should wear masks in schools.