DHEC director says agency should recommend universal masking be in all SC schools

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

With COVID-19 cases spiking in schools statewide, South Carolina health officials said Friday that they now recommend schools require universal masking for students and staff, rather than simply encouraging their use.

The proposed update in guidance, announced at a special board meeting, came after two top state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials presented a series of research studies from across the world that found masks were highly effective at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in schools and that wearing masks posed no health or safety risk to children.

“From a public health standpoint, until we have a much higher vaccination rate in our schools, the science shows that having all people in the school setting wear masks is an effective safe way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools and therefore, very importantly, keep students in school. Doing so will protect our students’ health and give them the best opportunity to succeed academically and socially,” DHEC Director Edward Simmer said after the presentations.

Simmer continued, “As a result, I and our public health team recommend that DHEC adopt the same guidance regarding schools it had during the past school year, emphasizing the need for vaccinations and recommending that school districts require all individuals to include students, staff and visitors to wear a mask when indoors around others.”

The decision to recommend requiring masks in schools directly conflicts with a provision the General Assembly attached to the state budget in June that prohibits K-12 schools from requiring masks or risk losing state funding.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The DHEC board went into executive session immediately after Simmer’s announcement Friday to discuss its school masking guidance and the state of COVID-19 in South Carolina and has yet to return.

This story will be updated.