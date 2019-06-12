Beto O’Rourke plans meet and greet at Columbia brewery

Who is Beto O’Rourke? | 2020 presidential candidate The former Texas congressman, who rose to national stardom during his unsuccessful 2018 Senate run, is joining a crowded Democratic field. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The former Texas congressman, who rose to national stardom during his unsuccessful 2018 Senate run, is joining a crowded Democratic field.

On his swing through South Carolina this week, Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke will make a campaign stop in Columbia to meet with 2020 voters.

The former U.S. congressman from Texas is scheduled to host an event at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Hunter-Gatherer Production Brewery located in the historic Curtiss-Wright hangar on Jim Hamilton Boulevard, according to a statement from his campaign.

O’Rourke also added a stop in Sumter, planning a town hall at the Sidewalk Cafe on Main Street Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The former congressman’s trip is centered around the Black Economic Alliance candidate forum. O’Rourke will hit the stage in Charleston to speak to voters Saturday alongside U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

O’Rourke’s campaign also has stops planned in Charleston for a workers’ march, North Charleston for a town hall, Spartanburg for church and another event in Greenville over the weekend.