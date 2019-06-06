Beto O’Rourke plans town halls, stops across South Carolina

Beto O’Rourke announces he’s running for president He lost his run for Senate but former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke announced he is running for president on March 14. He made an official announcement via video. Here's that video from his campaign. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK He lost his run for Senate but former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke announced he is running for president on March 14. He made an official announcement via video. Here's that video from his campaign.

Before speaking at a candidate forum in Charleston, former U.S. Rep. and presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke will be making several other stops in South Carolina, according to a statement from his campaign.

During his three day trip, O’Rourke will be hosting town halls, attending church services and holding a round table across the state.

On June 14, O’Rourke will kick off the weekend with a town hall with the Gullah Geechee Nation and their representatives. An exact location for this event has not been announced.

Saturday, June 15, O’Rourke will be one of four 2020 hopefuls who will participate in a candidate forum hosted by the Black Economic Alliance. He will be joined by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker and Mayor Pete Buttigieg at the Charleston event.

O’Rourke will also be holding a criminal justice town hall in North Charleston Saturday. The exact location of the event has not been announced.

Sunday, O’Rourke will attend church services at an yet-to-be-identified church in Spartanburg. After, he will hold a town hall in Greenville. The location and time for the town hall have not been announced.