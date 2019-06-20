2020 hopeful Buttigieg plans town hall, stump stops across South Carolina

‘I believe in the freedom to’: presidential hopeful outlines his values in Rock Hill Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited a crowd of hundreds Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Buttigieg said he is focusing on freedom, democracy and security. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited a crowd of hundreds Saturday at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Buttigieg said he is focusing on freedom, democracy and security.

Between a fish fry and presidential forums, 2020 hopeful Pete Buttigieg will be making other campaign stops across South Carolina over the weekend.

The South Bend, Indiana mayor will hold meetings with local leaders and a town hall during the whirlwind weekend, according to a statement from his campaign

Buttigieg will kick off the weekend Friday with a meeting at New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. He will be meeting with local leaders at 4:30 p.m.

After his meeting, he will be attending the Democratic Party’s Blue Palmetto Dinner and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s “world famous” fish fry.

Saturday, Buttigieg will hold a town hall in North Augusta after the convention. The event is expected to kick of at 5 p.m. at Maude Edenfield Park.

Buttigieg is heading to the Palmetto State to attend U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s famous fish fry Friday and speak at the S.C. Democratic Party’s convention. The mayor is one of tens of Democratic contenders scheduled to speak at the Columbia event Saturday.

The young Democrat will also be speaking at a Planned Parenthood candidate forum Saturday, one of 20 who are expected to focus on reproductive rights. The forum — which will take place at the University of South Carolina — will run concurrently with the convention.