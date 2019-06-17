NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to meet with black Democratic leaders in Columbia

As 22 Democrats vying for their party’s nomination descend on Columbia this weekend, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will be attending a breakfast in the Palmetto State’s capital city Saturday morning.

De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray will be eating breakfast with Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler and other members of the S.C. Democratic Party Black Caucus at Benedict College’s David Swinton Campus Center on Oak Street in Columbia

The breakfast will start at 8:30 a.m., according to the page for the event.

Though de Blasio is one of all but two candidates — Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam and Montana Gov. Steve Bollouk are not attending — making appearances at U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s “world famous” fish fry Friday, he is not scheduled to speak at the state Democratic Party’s convention Saturday.

He also is not scheduled to participate in a candidate forum hosted by Planned Parenthood on Saturday.